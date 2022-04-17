JP Nadda Fires Parivarvaad Jibe; 'All Parties Except BJP Are Dynastic Parties'

All parties in India except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are controlled by families and are devoid of any ideological base, stated JP Nadda, National President of BJP. Addressing a public rally in Karnataka, he enlisted state after state how different political parties are centered around specific political figures.

Addressing the State Executive Meeting with a valedictory speech in Hosapete, Karnataka. https://t.co/wSkIGZXGxI — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 17, 2022

While addressing the state executive meeting with a valedictory speech in Hosapete, Karnataka, Nadda gave a detailed narration of how different political parties in states are rooted in their family associations - Jammu and Kashmir (Abdullahs in National Conference and Muftis in PDP), Punjab (Badal dominated SAD), Haryana (Chautalas ruling INLD), Assam (Gogois running the INC), Telangana (K Chandrashekar Rao run TRS), Andhra Pradesh (Jagan Mohan Reddy), West Bengal (TMC), Odisha (Biju Janata Dal), Karnataka (JDS), Maharashtra (Shiv Sena, NCP), Uttar Pradesh (Yadav family).

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Nadda said, "The Congress party is now relegated to less than a regional party with Chief Ministers in just two states. They are neither national nor Indian. It's only the BJP that is growing faster by the day based on a specific ideology." He added, "We are a cadre based party with a battery of leaders accompanied with a strong rank and file structure".

The BJP President later appealed to the party workers, while Karnataka progresses, it should also be made as the centre of developmental transformation in Southern India.

J P Nadda's two day Karnataka visit

Nadda's two day itinerary includes attending scores of party programmes and also visiting several historically important temples of the state. The schedule on Sunday includes answering queries of party delegates in a Q&A session and attending the Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple in Hosapate. On the second day on Monday, Nadda will visit a number of temples including Shri Virupaksheshwara Temple, Yantrodharaka Anjaneya Temple in Hampi, and Kadale Kalu Ganapa, Sasuve Kalu Ganapa, Ugra, Narasimha, Badavi Linga and Ugrana Veerabhadra Temple. He will also visit Malyavanta Hill in Hampi.

Nadda will also preside a meeting with State's senior party leaders to assess the ground situation ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka. The Karnataka state BJP unit has formed three teams with seven to eight leaders each led by BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state BJP president Nalin Kateel to get a first hand view of the ground situation to bolster the preparations for the assembly polls.

IMAGE : PTI