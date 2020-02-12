JP Nadda Forms 5-member Committee To Review BJP's Defeat In Delhi Elections: Sources

A new development emerged from the national capital on Wednesday, February 12, as Bhartiya Janata Party President JP Nadda has decided to form a five-member committee to review his party’s defeat in Delhi, informed sources. The committee is expected to submit a report to the national president of the party. Moreover, JP Nadda will be forwarding this report to PM Modi, sources further added.

AAP’s landslide victory

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, February 11, won the Delhi assembly elections with a thumping majority and defeated the BJP. Arvind Kejriwal’s party secured 53.57 per cent of votes in the national capital and won on 62 seats out of the 70 constituencies in the assembly. BJP, on the other hand, who contested with their allies JD(U) and LJP secured nearly 40 per cent of votes and won eight seats.

Congress, a party that has ruled the national capital for many years under the leadership of former CM Sheila Dikshit, won zero seats in the election with only 4.26 per cent of vote share. The senior Congress leaders accepted the defeat. Abhishek Singhvi said, “Congress’ performance in the elections was obviously very poor. I am regretful and disappointed. Today we are really feeling that our party lacks an important face that is Sheila Dikshit.”

While AAP's Sanjeev Jha recorded the biggest victory margin of over 88,000 votes from Burari, AAP's Amanatullah won Okhla with a margin of 71,000 votes. Patparganj constituency witnessed a neck to neck contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi with the latter leading all throughout the counting only to trail behind Sisodia in the end. Sisodia, however, won with only a thin margin.

BJP Delhi chief offers resignation

After BJP's poor poll performance in the national capital, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday offered his resignation, which was reportedly turned down the BJP high command. Manoj Tiwari was the prime campaigner for BJP in the run-up to Delhi elections. The Delhi BJP chief also met the newly-elected party MLAs.

