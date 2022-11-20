Ever since Republic TV exposed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain receiving massages in Tihar Jail on Saturday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has been under fire. AAP had claimed Satyendar Jain was receiving physiotherapy, however, the Indian Association of Physiotherapy (IAP) has slammed AAP for its claim and stated that comparing massage to physiotherapy is an insult to the medical treatment. Now, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda has blasted AAP over this bizarre claim, questioning how can a criminal get services while in prison.

While speaking to Republic TV, Nadda said, "Kejriwal has deceived the people of Delhi. He has done a lot of corruption. People of Delhi will teach Kejriwal a proper lesson. How can they say it is physiotherapy? All these people are corrupt. How can a criminal get all the services in the jail."

On November 19, Republic TV came out with a massive expose of the imprisoned Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s CCTV footage in Tihar jail, where he was seen receiving a massage. Jain is in jail and has been charged in a case by the ED on allegations of money laundering.

However, IAP, after watching the video, said that physiotherapy is being degraded by comparing it with a massage. President of IAP, Sanjiv Jha released a video and stated what is shown in the video is not Physiotherapy. “We have received many complaints from our members and many physiotherapists all across India that in jail, one physiotherapy session was given to a patient and we can say that the session going on was not physiotherapy. It is a way of degrading Physiotherapy. We strongly condemn this act and we want the minister to apologise for that.”

‘Satyendar Jain was advised Physiotherapy’: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier claimed that jailed Minister Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy by a hospital after he underwent two spinal surgeries following an injury in jail. In the video that surfaced online, a person is administering a full leg massage, foot oil massage, full hand massage, and special head massage.

Image: ANI, Republic World