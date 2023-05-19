JP Nadda Hails BJP As 'instrument Of Change', Strategises For Upcoming Elections

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) executive committee meeting in Pune on Thursday, national president JP Nadda, during his two-day visit to Maharashtra, said that the party is an instrument of change.

Nadda said, "People have a lot of expectations from us, and we are instruments of change. Therefore, we need to live up to the expectations and aspirations of the people. For this, PM Modi has given seven sutras to us."

"India, today stands with a position in the world, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands with a personality. When there is an earthquake in Nepal, the government of India reaches out to help. If there is any economic crisis in Sri Lanka, India is ready to help them with both hands extended," Nadda added.

Lauding India's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nadda said, "The pandemic adversely affected all the countries of the world. However, India overcame it with the help of its policies. PM Modi turned a calamity into an opportunity."

"In the railways, the budget has been increased by 800 percent. Similarly, the number of national highways has increased by seven times. A huge amount has been invested in the infrastructure in Maharashtra also," he added.

The event, which took place at Pune's Balgandharv Rang Mandir Auditorium, is significant in light of the upcoming municipal elections for Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai, as well as for the Lok Sabha, Assembly, and other local bodies. The high-level gathering was attended by around 1,200 delegates, including the party's district-level officeholders. Nadda will also meet state ministers and MPs and is likely to discuss preparations for the forthcoming elections.

Nadda hails double-engine Shinde-Fadnavis Govt

Nadda earlier on Wednesday hailed the double-engine government in Maharashtra led by Shinde-Fadnavis and said that it has delivered positive results, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was corrupt.

Addressing a gathering at Ghatkopar, Nadda said, "The MVA government’s tenure was marked by rampant corruption… All development projects were stalled… Now this has changed with the double-engine government of the NDA under the leadership and guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who is taking care of the people of Maharashtra, fulfilling their aspirations and wishes."

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), presided over a discussion on a number of topics on Wednesday at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, including the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections as well as Maharashtra's governance.

(With ANI inputs)