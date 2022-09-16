JP Nadda Hails Republic Bharat Summit's Motto; 'Nation First Should Be Citizens' Aim'

Delivering his keynote address at Republic Bharat Summit in the National capital on Friday, BJP National president JP Nadda lauded the motto of the Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan.

Hailing the motto of Republic Bharat Summit, BJP National president JP Nadda said, “Nation First should be the aim of every citizen and the only agenda. I am extremely delighted with the motto of Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan. By this, we will be able to spread awareness on Nation’s agenda.”

Addressing the Republic Bharat Summit 'Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan', BJP National president JP Nadda said, "Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his entire team has been working with high values in the field of journalism. Republic media group has risen in a short span of time.”

“Republic TV is playing a vital role in the field of Journalism. This media group has been spreading awareness by the medium of news across the nation,” BJP National president JP Nadda added.

Further lauding the theme of the summit, JP Nadda said, "Rashtra Sarvopari- Nation First is our motive and we will continue to make efforts to take the country to heights.”

Know more about Republic Bharat Summit

With India surging past the momentous milestone of 75 years of independence, the Nation has now entered the fabled 'Amrit Kaal'. Republic Media Network is determined to mark this achievement with a keen belief and uncompromising resolve that as India goes forth, national unity and social harmony are paramount.

With its journalism dedicated to the Nation and in the true spirit of nationalism, Republic Bharat is hosting a Nationwide summit. This grand conclave witnesses the biggest names and the most influential voices in the country, where ideas, aspirations and dreams will meld with opportunities, endeavour and challenges. It's 'Nation First'!