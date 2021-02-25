JP Nadda Hails West Bengal People Over 'support For BJP, Vow To Uproot Mamata Didi's Govt'

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on 25th February, Thursday alleged that the people of West Bengal have blessed the party's 'Poriborton Yatra' and have vowed to force the Mamata Banerjee government to retreat from the state. The saffron party's 'Poriborton Yatra' of Nabadwip zone culminated in Anandapuri of Barrackpore district. It was launched ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

Addressing Nabadwip zone #PoribortonYatra​ culmination rally in Anandapuri, West Bengal. https://t.co/aYq3yCF9XJ — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 25, 2021

While addressing the Nabadwip zone Poriborton Yatra culmination rally in Anandapuri, Nadda said, "The people of Bengal have strengthened the voice of Yatra. I am happy that the people of Bengal have supported this visit and have vowed to uproot Mamata Didi's government."

Nadda took the opportunity to list PM Modi's contribution to the state of Bengal. He highlighted that the PM has contributed Rs 8,575 crore for the East-West Corridor, and has further given Rs 721 crore for India's connectivity with Nepal and Bangladesh.

READ: Amit Shah's Dig At Mamata: 'Poriborton Yatra Not To Change CM But To Build Sonar Bangla'

BJP's Nadda Launches 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' For Manifesto Suggestions

On Thursday, Nadda also launched the 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign along with an election manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in West Bengal. He said suggestion boxes and digital raths (vehicle) will be used to collect suggestions of the people ahead of Assembly elections in the state. BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh and the party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present on the occasion. Before the start of the event, Actor Payel Sarkar joined the party.

JP Nadda tweeted, "Launched the Lokkho Sonar Bangla campaign in Kolkata, West Bengal today. Through this campaign, I welcome the valuable suggestions and ideas of the enlightened people of Bengal. Our resolution is to make Bengal development-oriented and corruption-free."

हमने राज्य के लोगों से 2 करोड़ सुझाव लेने का फैसला किया है। पूरे बंगाल में लगभग 30,000 सुझाव बॉक्स लगाए जाएंगे।



आप अपने सुझाव 9727294294 पर मिस्ड कॉल के माध्यम से, व्हाट्सएप के जरिए तथा https://t.co/zI0mCTN5GX पर भी भेज सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/nKUhw1A1Mc — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 25, 2021

During his visit to the state, Nadda had lunch at the house of a jute mill worker in the Gouripur area of Naihati, North 24 Parganas district.

READ: BJP's Nadda Launches 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' For Manifesto Suggestions; Adds Digital Raths

READ: Mamata Banerjee Rides Electric Scooter To Bengal Secretariat In Protest Against Fuel Rates

West Bengal Polls

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

READ: Amit Shah Promises Bengal 'Mamata Didi Will Chant Jai Shri Ram'; Gets Thunderous Response

(Inputs from ANI)