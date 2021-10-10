JP Nadda Heaps Praises On PM Modi's Initiatives For 'positive Changes' In Manipur

President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday heaped praises on the initiatives undertaken by the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he said had furnished peace and harmony in the northeastern state of Manipur and contributed to its economic growth.

While discoursing with achievers and noted celebrities at an event in Imphal, Manipur’s state capital, Nadda said, "Under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, a lot of new steps have been taken. Peace and harmony is there, fundamental rights are being protected and economic activity now growing."

BJP National President hails Manipur's Swacch Bharat efforts

Nadda, hailing the efforts made by the state under the Swachh Bharat Mission, said, "2.60 lakh toilets have been constructed only in Manipur under Swacch Bharat Mission. Through this, it has reduced the water-borne diseases and it has brought a healthy life in the field of health to the people."

Nongthombam Biren Singh-led BJP came to power in 2017 and is eyeing a second term in the state, the polls for which are scheduled to be held in 2022.

Nadda talks up positive changes in Manipur under BJP

Recollecting the situation of Manipur, Nadda said,

"Manipur was known for its politics of destruction and there were blockades, instability, insurgency, inequality and the politics of “haves” and “have nots. But today we find a change - from disruption to dialogue, from violence to peace, a change where through political dialogue participation of polity is there and development is taking place," the BJP national president said.

The senior politician, earlier on Sunday, inaugurated Manipur BJP's new party office in Imphal. The party has been attempting to establish a stronghold in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections 2022.

The Bharatiya Janata Party constituted its first government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF). Biren Singh was sworn in as Manipur's first-ever Chief Minister on March 15, 2017.

Manipur on Saturday recorded 147 fresh COVID cases, taking the total toll of COVID affected population to 1.22 lakhs. The state reported no deaths on the day and the count remained at 1,882.

Inputs: ANI

Image: ANi/@JPNADDA-TWITTER