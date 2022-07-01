BJP President JP Nadda, ahead of the National executive meet scheduled for July 2-3, held a massive roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday. He was flanked by actress and BJP leader Vijayashanti and BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Significantly, BJP will hold the party's National Executive Meet at the Hyderabad Convention Centre, which will also be attended by the Prime Minister. The leader will also hold a rally at the Parade ground in Secunderabad.

The party's national meet holds significance as assembly elections are scheduled for Telangana in the second half of 2023. According to sources, the important issues to be discussed at the meet include expansion of the party, 2024 general elections and new party policies.

Issues to be discussed during the BJP National Executive Meet

The expansion of party activities is likely to be on the top of the agenda of the party at the meet, according to a source, as quoted by ANI. Additional sources said the party will also identify locations where more workers need to be hired.

BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr. K Laxman said, “On July 2 and 3, our National Executive meeting is going to be held. In this meeting, BJP National President JP Naada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders will be participating in this historic meeting.”

"After 18 years, a national executive committee is being held in Hyderabad... The city is decked up. National leaders, CMs, and other leaders are visiting 119 constituencies wherein a massive public rally is supposed to be held on July 3. We are expecting a huge crowd," Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash told ANI.

"National executive meeting will start from 3 p.m. tomorrow and will continue till July 3 evening. At 6.30 pm July 3 pm will arrive at Parade Ground where a massive rally and public speech are organized...These three days will be influencing, wherein people will turn in favour of BJP," said NV Subhash.

The party had last held a National executive Meet in the state in 2004, when it had announced the formation of a separate state of Telangana, if the party was voted to power.