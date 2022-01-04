JP Nadda In Hyderabad To Protest Bandi Sanjay's Arrest Even As Police Deny Permission

Hyderabad Police on Tuesday refused permission for Telangana BJP's proposed candlelight rally to protest against the arrest of the party's state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda was also expected to take part in the rally. The CM K Chandrashekar Rao-led government has also imposed Section 144.

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, CV Anand said that the permission was denied due to COVID-19 restrictions on rallies and public meetings. "Since GO MS 1 is in force, permission for any rallies cannot be given," Anand told PTI.

However, the BJP is expected to go ahead with the rally. At the time of writing this report, JP Nadda had landed at Hyderabad's airport and is expected, along with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, to join the BJP workers who were having a face-off with local police.

Reacting to the police denying permission, BJP Telangana had tweeted, "The suppression of protests and opposition voice continues under the autocratic rule of KCR. Strongly condemn the arrest of BJP Telangana President Shri @bandisanjay_bjp at his MP camp office."

The suppression of protests and opposition voice continues under the autocratic rule of KCR. Strongly condemn the arrest of BJP Telangana President Shri @bandisanjay_bjp at his MP camp office. #ReleaseBandiSanjay pic.twitter.com/yz5cztC4NI — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) January 4, 2022

According to PTI sources, the saffron party has called for a peace rally in Secunderabad after the arrest of its state chief Bandi Sanjay and JP Nadda, who has reached Hyderabad, will take part in it.

'Murder of democracy': JP Nadda on Bandi Sanjay's arrest

Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, was arrested on Sunday night on various charges including violation of provisions of IPC Section 188 and the Disaster Management Act. He had planned to undertake a 'Jagarana' protest in solidarity with teachers and other government employees against the Telangana government's order on introducing a zonal system in the allocation of jobs. "The order hurt the interests of the teachers and others vis-a-vis their transfers," Kumar had alleged.

Police had claimed that no official permission was taken for the planned protest and the gathering of BJP workers was against COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre and the Telangana government.

Reacting to the development, BJP President JP Nadda had said that CM K Chandrashekar Rao acted out of frustration due to BJP's win in the recently concluded bypoll (Hazurabad) and the support the party has been receiving from the people.

"The inhuman manner in which Telangana's KCR government beat up @BJP4Telangana state president @bandisanjay_bjp ji last night, lathi-charged the workers and arrested them is sad and condemnable. This is the murder of democracy. We strongly condemn this malicious attempt," Nadda had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Tourism Gangapuram Kishan Reddy and senior party leaders visited Kumar in the prison.