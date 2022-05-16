JP Nadda Interacts With 14 Heads Of Missions In New Delhi Under 'Know BJP' initiative

On May 16, BJP national president JP Nadda interacted with a group of heads of Missions of 14 countries including Ambassadors and High Commissioners to India, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. During this event, Nadda elaborated on the history, struggles, successes, ideology, and contribution of the saffron party and its governments in nation-building. This interaction is a part of the series of programme “Know BJP” initiatives launched by the BJP Chief earlier this month.

High Commissioners from the USA, Australia, and Israel were present at the meeting held by BJP. The meeting began with Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale's welcome address. The guests were shown a short film about the inception of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP giving the viewers an insight into its journey from two to 303 MPs in the Lower House of Parliament.

BJP national president JP Nadda spoke about the importance of the day chosen to have the second round of these meetings with the ambassadors as it marked the birth of Buddha (Buddha Purnima), while PM Modi offers his prayers at Buddha's birthplace in Lumbini, Nepal. Also, the day is marked as the 8th year anniversary of when BJP first came to serve in the Union Government by winning full majority seats in Parliament with 282 seats in 2014.

The party President will also inform the delegations about the policies of the PM Modi government as well as the party structure and its various departments and the event will conclude with a round of Questions and Answers. BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Vice-President DK Aruna, Party in-charge of Foreign Affairs Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam and a few other party leaders were also present during the interaction.

On April 6, 2022, marking the Foundation Day of BJP, JP Nadda launched a new initiative “Know BJP” specifically to address overseas audiences and interact with the Head of Missions of 14 countries of the World. The BJP intends to continue such interactions with small groups of foreign diplomats in future too. Exchanges of delegations with political parties from different countries are also being planned in due course of time.

Under this initiative, the party will present detailed information on its historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities. The event will be followed by a documentary film depicting the journey of Jan Sangh and BJP.

The BJP was founded on April 6 in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged with the Janata Party to put up a united fight against the Indira Gandhi-led Congress in 1977 Lok Sabha polls, held after the Emergency.

Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS), the predecessor party of the BJP and founded in 1952, won three seats in the first Lok Sabha Election in India and continued as a political party for 24 years. Subsequently, the BJS merged into the Janata Party in 1977 and formed a coalition government. BJP was formed after the fallout of the Janata Party coalition government in 1979. The National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from being dual members of the BJP and RSS, forcing the members to leave the party and form a new political outfit - BJP.

