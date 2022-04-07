JP Nadda Interacts With Envoys Of 12 Countries, EU; Apprises Them Of BJP's Ideology

On the 42nd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BJP President JP Nadda met with a group of foreign envoys on Wednesday and briefed them on the saffron party's ideology and culture. In a unique endeavour, JP Nadda, while addressing the foreign envoys, explained in detail the BJP's ideology, its principles, electoral history, and rise.

As part of the ‘Know the BJP’ programme, Nadda held discussions with 13 envoys from Asian and European nations at the party headquarters in Delhi. The purpose of the event, according to the BJP, was to enlighten guests about the party's philosophy and programmes, as well as the path of India's progress under PM Modi. Addressing the foreign envoys, Nadda emphasised the BJP's principles of cultural nationalism and integral humanism.

Had the privilege to interact and be in the company of ambassadors from 13 countries, as part of our initiative 'Know BJP' at the BJP HQ. We aim to share information about our party and its history to people across the globe through many such exercises like this in the future. pic.twitter.com/b0kqxfesb6 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 6, 2022

Celebrating its 42nd foundation day on Wednesday, Nadda said that the journey of his party began in 1951 with the formation of the Jana Sangh and since then, the BJP has never deviated from its ideology and principles. He said that the BJP is devoted to cultural nationalism, integral humanism, and 'Antodaya,' on the basis of which it is building and nurturing a "new India," and that all of its programmes and policies are geared toward this goal.

After interacting with ANI, the Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Pham Sanh Chau stated that the briefing was excellent and he had learnt a lot about the party system. "The briefing was excellent. We learned a lot about the system, we love it," he said.

'Envoys appreciated pro-poor policies': BJP

Vijay Chauthaiwale, the head of the BJP's overseas affairs cell, greeted the foreign ambassadors. The BJP's vice president, Baijayant Panda, delivered a brief introduction to the envoys before showing them a documentary on the saffron party. Later during the interaction, according to the BJP, the envoys appreciated the pro-poor policies and programmes of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and their effective execution. They also expressed a strong desire to learn more about the Modi government's "highly successful" programmes and policies, such as the Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) and other schemes, which are being implemented at the grassroots level, according to the report from BJP.

Speaking to the reporters, Chauthaiwale said that the interaction lasted for more than three hours and was attended by 10 envoys from European nations and three from Asian countries. He further added that 50% of the time was spent in the question and answer session with JP Nadda.

As part of the "Know BJP" campaign, envoys from 12 countries - France, Romania, Bangladesh, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Singapore, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, Vietnam, and Norway - and an envoy from the European Union (EU) visited the BJP headquarters.

Notably, this is not the first major visit of foreign diplomats to the headquarters of a political party. Nadda's meeting with foreign envoys follows Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s recent visit to the party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

BJP Foundation Day

It is pertinent to note that BJP has organised week-long activities to celebrate the party's 42nd Foundation Day on April 6. The commemoration began with PM Modi's virtual address to the party workers. The week-long celebrations will culminate on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, according to a media release by the party. Sources revealed that BJP president JP Nadda noted that the party has achieved the feat of having 100 MPs in Rajya Sabha for the first time. The party workers have been asked to plan events at the block level from April 6 to 14.