JP Nadda Invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Sacrifice; 'Led PM Modi To Abrogate Article 370'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda addressing people on the occasion of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Meerut said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and it was following the BJP’s commitment to not allow two flags and constitutions in India. He also stated India is the birthplace of democracy.

Building up on the founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Syama Prasad Mookerjee's yatra to Jammu and Kashmir holding the Indian tricolour, protesting against a separate flag and constitution in the state, Nadda said one cannot forget Mookerjee during the celebraiton of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

‘India is the birthplace of Democracy’

Referring to the white middle band, which is a symbol of the dharma chakra, Nadda said, “India is the birthplace of Democracy,” and further spoke about the importance of remembering Syma Prasad Mookerjee, who entered Jammu and Kashmir holding the national tricolour without any permission.

This was at a time when the state had a separate flag and a constitution. “We can't forget Syama Prasad Mookerjee, when talking about the national flag. In Jammu and Kashmir, there was a separate flag and constitution. He entered Jammu and Kashmir from the Lakhanpur border holding the Indian flag without any permission and was arrested there.” Mookerjee subsequently he also sacrificed his life for the cause.

Abrogation of Article 370 resulted in the country having a single flag

Following Mookerjee’s death, BJP pushed for non-allowance of two flags, two constitutions and two symbols in India. In the sequence under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the Article 370 - which powered the existence of two flags and constitutions in Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated. “BJP fought the battle and under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the Article 370 of J&K was abrogated and reinstated one flag, one constitution in India.”

Image: ANI, PTI