JP Nadda Kicks Of BJP's Poll Campaign In Assam; Lists Out Bodo Accord, Bhupen Hazarika

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday kick-started the party campaign in poll-bound Assam. While addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Silchar, Nadda exuded confidence of winning the assembly elections which are likely to be held in April 2021. While recalling the previous performance of the party, he said that BJP has registered victory in elections after elections in majority of the states and also at local body elections.

While appealing to the Assamese people, Nadda said, "BJP has always given importance to the culture and language of Assam. If anybody raised his voice for Assam movement to make it a national movement, then it was none other than Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He had said Srinagar ho ya Gauhati, apna desh apni maati."

Speaking of the performance of the saffron party across the country, he said, "If I speak of Arunachal Pradesh, then 190 out of 241 seats have been won by BJP. During Rajasthan Panchayat elections, it was said that farmers' agitation could hamper BJP's chances of winning the election, but the people blessed BJP emerged victorious with the blessing of the people. Even in Silvasa, BJP won. Same was the result in Goa elections with over 30 out of 40 seats won by BJP. People want Modi to govern the country."

Addressing the rally, he also listed the work done by BJP in the region. He said the BJP has worked peacefully for the wellbeing and progress of the people, taking into consideration the interests of all communities.

"There have been six different communities of people here whom we gave the status of ST. We did not take away anybody's right while giving the ST status to these communities. Be it Moran-Motok, Koch-Rajbangsi, Adivasi Tea Tribes, Tai Ahoms. Did Congress ever do this before or even expressed intension of doing this?", he said while mentioning the Bodo accord which was brought into effect during the BJP led government in the state.

"Bodoland dispute was going on for the past 50 years. Isn't true that more than 4,000 lives were lost due to the dispute? But I am happy that with Bodo accord, the people of Bodoland put an end to the violence and the territorial integrity of Assam was also saved along with bringing the Bodoland into the mainstream," he said.

While listing out BJP works, he further mentioned the construction of Bhupen Hazarika bridge and the Assam Gas Cracker Project was completed during the BJP government led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Nadda's two-day visit to Assam

BJP president JP Nadda is on a two-day tour of poll-bound Assam from Monday. Earlier in the day, Assam Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to welcome the BJP President. After addressing the Silchar rally, Nadda is said to attend a number of other party programmes. Nadda is also scheduled to attend a meeting with state party leadership, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The saffron party, which had stormed to power in the state for the first time in 2016, is confident of keeping the throne after putting up an impressive show in recent local polls and also due to perceived feebleness in the ranks of main opposition Congress, more so after the death of its heavyweight and three-term chief minister Tarun Gogoi. Opposition parties, however, hope to put the BJP on the defensive over a host of issues, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

