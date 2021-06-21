JP Nadda Lambasts Opposition As Centralized Vaccination Begins, Asks 'what Changed Now?'

As the centralized free COVID-19 vaccination policy under which the government will provide free vaccine to all Indian citizens aged 18 and above began from Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda lambasted the opposition for questioning the Centre over vaccine for several months, asking, 'what changed now?'

"Earlier many political leaders raised several questions against the COVID-19 vaccine. I want to ask a question to the political leaders who termed themselves guinea pigs (while raising questions against the vaccine) that what changed now?"

"Today I visited a vaccination center at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The vaccination drive is going smoothly here. This (ongoing nationwide inoculation drive) is the world's largest & fastest vaccination program," he added.

On Sunday, JP Nadda held a review meeting with the national vice presidents of the party. Discussions were held on “Service Hi Sangathan”, “Vaccination Drive” and other programs. JP Nadda in the meeting said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi every party worker is contributing to its full potential to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centralized Free Vaccination From Today

Meanwhile, on June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement in his address to the nation and said the Central government would take over the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive from June 21, and the Centre could procure 75 percent of vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens above the age of 18. The Centre will buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers. Earlier, the Centre was buying 50 percent of vaccines manufactured in India, while states and private hospitals were buying 25 percent each.

The change in the Centre's vaccine policy had come right before the Supreme Court had asked the government to place on record all relevant documents and file notings reflecting its thinking culminating in the COVID-19 vaccination policy, and states questioning the central government over the alleged shortage of vaccine doses.

However, Congress asked the government to stop creating confusion with changing policies and demanded that every citizen should get Rs 6,000 in their accounts along with free vaccination.

(With ANI Inputs)