JP Nadda Lambasts Punjab Govt Over PM Modi's Security Lapse; 'CM Refused To Get On Phone'

After PM Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur was disrupted owing to security concerns, BJP national president JP Nadda called out Congress govt's mismanagement.

PTI/Republic World


At the outset of 'major security lapse' during PM Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur as stated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, party's National President JP Nadda placed the onus of security management on the ruling Congress regime. Due to disruption and mismanagement, PM Modi's convoy was stuck at a flyover for over 15-20 minutes, posing an immense threat to the Head of State. Notably, Nadda alleged that CM Charanjit Singh Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. 

Reports suggest that the procession was blocked by protestors around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. 

Taking to Twitter, Nadda called out the Congress government in Punjab and shared, "Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Congress Government in Punjab tried all possible tricks to scuttle the PM Narendra Modi Ji’s programmes in the state."

'Congress govt in Punjab have no respect for freedom fighters'

"In doing they did not bother that the PM was to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh & other martyrs, and lay the foundation stone for key development works. By their cheap antics, Congress Gov in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development & have no respect for freedom fighters too," he added.

Notably, Nadda pointed out that protestors were given access to PM Modi's route while Punjab authorities misled that the route is clear.

Punjab authorities misled PM Modi's convoy by stating 'route is clear' of protestors

"What is extremely worrisome is that this incident was also a big security lapse as far as the PM is concerned. Protestors were given access to the Prime Minister’s route while the Punjab CS and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear," he added.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the Chief Minister of Punjab refused to redress the disruption and 'refused to get on a call'.

"To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain anyone who believes in democratic principles. The state police were instructed to prevent people from attending the rally. A large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police & connivance with protestors."

'Such a cheap mentality hinder the progress of Punjab' 

"It is sad that the PM’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. But we will not let such a cheap mentality hinder the progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab," Nadda concluded. 

