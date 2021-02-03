JP Nadda Lands In Kerala To Shape Strategy For Assembly Polls, Says 'BJP Will Get Support'

On Wednesday, BJP president JP Nadda embarked on a two-day visit of Kerala to shape his party's strategy for the state Assembly polls due in April-May this year. Addressing a press briefing in Thiruvananthapuram, Nadda mentioned that he wants to understand the organizational activities of BJP in Kerala and meet the NDA allies individually and collectively. Hailing BJP as the third prinicipal pole in Kerala based on the recent local body election results, he contended that the people have widely appreciated the good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He predicted that BJP shall get the support of people in the upcoming Assembly election. On the other hand, he lambasted the performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government alleging its involvement in a number of scams. For instance, the former Union Health Minister opined that Vijayan had lost his credibility after the purported involvement of the Kerala CMO in the gold smuggling scam. In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats while BJP failed to make an impact with only O Rajagopal winning from the Nemom constituency.

BJP president JP Nadda remarked, "I have been here as in-charge of the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2016 and practically I visited every sub-division at that point of time. The warm welcome which I got today and the response which I could see, I find a sea change in the positivity towards the Bharatiya Janata Party which we are trying to galvanise in terms of votes. I find that BJP is going to get support from people in Kerala as far as the ensuing Vidhan Sabha election is concerned. People are disgusted with the present government. It is government full of rampant corruption may it be gold smuggling case, the irregularities in the LIFE Mission, data scam, the K Phone scam, the e-mobility scam and KIIFB has certainly embarrassed people of Kerala."

"In the gold scam, the involvement of the Chief Minister's Office has really embarrassed the self-respecting Malayalis not only in Kerala but world over. It has given a very bad name and Pinarayi has lost his credibility also. The investigation which is going on is going to throw further light and many Ministers are going to come to light in this," he added.

Press Conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. https://t.co/aSw6Wr8m9z — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 3, 2021

Nadda lambasts UDF & LDF

On this occasion, Nadda accused the Kerala government of attacking constitutional bodies such as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and mismanaging the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, even the Kerala Public Service Commission had become a "recruiting ground" for CPI(M). Lashing out at the poor opposition provided by the Congress-led UDF which won 47 seats in the 2016 Kerala Assembly polls, the BJP president said, "Both UDF and LDF are two sides of the same coin. Both are corrupt. Both have lost their credibility. There is no vision for the people of Kerala. It is the industrious people of Kerala who are running the show. It is they who have to be appreciated".

During his interaction with the media, he also weighed in on the comments on the farmers' stir made by individuals such as Barbadian pop star Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Nadda stressed that it is India's internal issue and backed the MEA's statement. Elaborating on the factual position concerning the farm laws, the MEA stated that celebrities resorting to sensationalist hashtags and comments is "neither accurate nor responsible".

The country is safe in hands of PM Modi & the common man knows that. As far as tweets are concerned, Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement on it. It's our internal issue that we're going to resolve: BJP chief on tweets of international celebrities on farmers' issue pic.twitter.com/LhFDDueOBT — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

