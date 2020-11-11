JP Nadda Lauds BJP's Victory In Bihar, Says People Chose 'Vikasraj Instead Of Gundaraj'

Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday addressed Party workers at BJP's headquarters in New Delhi, lauding the party's decisive win in the Bihar Assembly Elections, as well as it's remarkable performance across multiple by-polls in the country. "This was India's first big elections after the world was hit by the COVID pandemic. From viewpoint of contributing to the elections to bringing people out to vote for us, it has been a big and defining period," said JP Nadda.

"The elections held yesterday were not just Bihar elections, they were also by-elections from Ladakh to Telangana and Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to Manipur. Thank you for the kind of victory won by India and the people of Bihar, including Bihar in these elections," he added.

JP Nadda also remarked that the Coronavirus pandemic had been a true test of the leadership of those in power across the globe, adding that these elections had proven that even amid the drastic steps taken by the Center, people still held faith in the Government.

"The Corona epidemic raised questions over the leadership of large powerful countries. The leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to the 130 crore people in the corona transition and the drastic steps taken by Modi ji protected the citizens of the country. This elections show how the Modi government has taken the welfare schemes to the masses and we must also remember that the people of Bihar have chosen Vikasraj instead of Gundaraj," he said.

BJP sweeps Bihar & by-polls

In Bihar, NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member assembly with the BJP securing 74 seats emerging as the second-largest party in the state. In the Gujarat by-polls, the saffron party swept all 8 seats, while in Madhya Pradesh it secured a victory over 19 out of the 28 seats. In Karnataka, BJP won all two seats in contention, followed by 6 out of 7 seats in Uttar Pradesh by-polls, the Dubbaka seat in Telangana, and 4 out of the 5 seats in Manipur.

