JP Nadda Lauds Centre For 2 Billion Covid Vaccine Doses; 'PM Modi Leading Global Fight'

Moments after India crossed the landmark of administering 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sunday under the nationwide vaccination drive, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda hailed the Indian government and said that this is the reflection of PM Modi’s vision.

Taking to Twitter, BJP national president JP Nadda said "History has been created again! India surpasses the milestone of 2 billion COVID-19 vaccinations today. This is a big achievement. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is leading the global fight against COVID-19.” He further congratulated healthcare workers and frontline warriors.

He further said, “This is a reflection of PM Modi’s vision. I thank PM Modi for this. India is witnessing the world's largest and fastest vaccination program. Two days ago, the cabinet also decided to give free booster doses to the age group above 15 years.”

History has been created again! India surpasses the milestone of #200CroreVaccinations today. Under the guidance of Hon. PM @narendramodi India is leading the global fight against Covid-19.

Congratulations to our healthcare workers & frontline warriors led by @mansukhmandviya Ji. pic.twitter.com/XfUD6N6gpR — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 17, 2022

“Earlier it would take 20-30 years for a vaccine to reach a country but under PM Modi's leadership not just 1 but 2 vaccines made by Indian scientists in 9 months, making it world's largest & fastest vaccination drive,” BJP's JP Nadda added.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on 16 January 2021. The first round of vaccinations was given to healthcare workers. Frontline employees started receiving vaccinations on 2 February 2021. For seniors (over 60 years of age) and people with certain comorbid diseases who are 45 years of age or older, the second phase of immunisation was started on March 1, 2021.

According to sources, India has not only administered 200 crore doses to its citizens but also exported over 23 crore vaccines to over 50 countries. Vaccination for all people aged over 45 years began on 1 April 2021 and all adults were allowed to be vaccinated against coronavirus from May 1, 2021, onwards. On January 3, the vaccination drive commenced for adolescents aged between 15 and 18 years.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16 and also extracted the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for a booster dose of the COVID vaccine. On April 10, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.