JP Nadda Lauds India's COVID Vaccination Drive; 'India Has Changed Under PM's Leadership'

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Friday lauded India's COVID-19 vaccine management and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership during the vaccine drive. The BJP chief further claimed that this is the first time India has vaccinated its people so fast. Citing some examples, Nadda added that vaccines for diseases like TB, polio and leprosy came to India after 20-100 years but because of strong leadership India bravely fought the coronavirus with an indigenous vaccine.

Addressing a BJP rally in Himachal Pradesh, BJP president JP Nadda said, "The country has changed under the leadership of PM Modi. Never before were medicines & vaccines developed in the country. Vaccines came here from foreign countries - be it for tetanus, TB, polio, BCG, or leprosy. It took 20-100 yrs for medicines to come. Medicine for Japanese encephalitis was developed in Japan in 1906, it came to India in 2006 - it took 100 years. The medicine for tetanus came here after 38 years. The medicine for BCG and polio came here after 27 years. Now the country has changed."

JP Nadda on COVID vaccine

Talking about India's vaccination drive while addressing a rally in Kullu, JP Nadda revealed that the government decided to make its own vaccine just 3 months after the arrival of the COVID-19 virus. He further added that India got 2 India-made vaccines in under 9 months. He said, "Corona came in January 2020, in April 2020 Govt of India decided to develop its medicine and two vaccines came before us within 9 months."

COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

A large number of people in the state have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. The official numbers as per the government site are 1,30,20,567. Out of the total, 65,83,138 people have at least taken a single dose whereas 61,44,178 have been administered the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. On May 13, 7,642 people were jabbed. The government had recently announced that people above the age of 18 are qualified to be administered the precaution dose. Since then, 2,93,251 precaution doses have been administered in the state.