JP Nadda Lauds Party Workers On Bypoll Results, Says 'NDA Committed To Development'

Expressing gratitude towards the people after winning by-elections, Bhartiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday congratulated the party workers. Further lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the party is committed to the overall development of the people under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

His statement came after BJP registered a massive victory in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections across several states in the country. Earlier on Tuesday, the vote-counting started from 8 AM and further revealed the results showing a massive victory for BJP along with other political parties in the states and UTs. Taking to Twitter, JP Nadda congratulated BJP's party unit in Assam, Bihar, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh for registering a good win in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha byelections.

लोकसभा व विधानसभा उपचुनावों में भाजपा व NDA को मिली जीत के लिए कार्यकर्ताओं का अभिनंदन और जनता का आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में NDA की सरकारें अन्त्योदय का मूलमंत्र लेकर जन सामान्य के समग्र विकास हेतु निरंतर कटिबद्ध हैं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 2, 2021

"I congratulate the workers and express my gratitude to the people for the victory of BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections. Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. Under the leadership of ji, the NDA governments are continuously committed for the overall development of the common man by taking the basic mantra of Antyodaya", he tweeted.

BJP registers massive victory in bypoll results 2021

After the vote counting was concluded on Tuesday concerning the byelections 2021, BJP registered a massive victory in Assam by winning all the five seats followed by Madhya Pradesh where it won two out of the three Assembly constituencies followed by the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat. Apart from that, a constitute of NDA, Janata Dal (United) retained both Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly seats.

However, BJP managed to win only the Sindgi Assembly constituency in Karnataka while the Hangal seat was lost to Congress. Other than that, the BJP had to witness a major setback in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan after Congress won all the three Assembly seats followed by both the Assembly seats in Rajasthan as well.

Apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the Trinamool Congress party also registered a good performance in the byelections. While Congress won all the three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh followed by the Mandi Parliamentary constituency and the Rajasthan Assembly seats, Trinamool Congress registered a landmark by winning all the four Assembly seats in West Bengal with BJP trailing on the second position.

Image: PTI