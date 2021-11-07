JP Nadda Lauds PM Modi’s 'bold Decisions' During Pandemic To Tackle Economic Problems

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for taking the "bold decision" of lockdown as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic began and tackled several economic issues and challenges. While addressing the inaugural address of the first national executive committee, Nadda said, "Decision to impose the lockdown was a taken by PM Modi and within three months after the lockdown, all essential facilities were made available to people across the country. The methodology applied to fight COVID has three Ts- Track, Test and Treat." The BJP chief further praised the PM and said that PM Modi led from the front and successfully control the COVID-19 pandemic. Nadda added, "WHO applauded PM Modi for the leadership provided in the process by not only addressing the COVID challenges but also in showing the world how best to tackle the economic challenges that arose." He further said that India’s vaccination programme is among the world’s most successful drives.

Nadda says that the party has grown in popularity recently

The BJP chief said that the party has done a tremendous job to increase the vote share during the recent polls. He said, "From general to the panchayats polls, the vote share of the BJP has increased. In fact, in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has and is performing exceedingly well." JP Nadda also added that PM Narendra Modi is the only leader to ensure the prosperity of farmers in the country by introducing progressive policies and laws for the upliftment of the farmers in India. He said that the PM also implemented several policies in the health and agriculture sectors. The party chief said, "Neither the world nor the country imagined that India will come out with its own vaccine for COVID-19." JP Nadda further lauded the ramped-up health infrastructure of the country, with which the nation could also complete more than 100 crore vaccinations in a very small time frame. JP Nadda has also made an appeal to the party workers to ensure that people across the nation receive their second COVID-19 vaccine doses. During the event, Nadda lauded other central government policy initiatives like the abrogation of Article 370 and various peace agreements in Assam and Tripura.

(with ANI inputs)