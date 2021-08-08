JP Nadda Lauds UP BJP Government's Healthcare Schemes; Says 22 AIIMS Opened Under CM Yogi

Sounding the poll bugle for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that four lakh BJP workers will be trained as frontline workers by August-end for the possible third COVID-19 wave.

"Testing kits with thermal scanners, oxymeters... to be provided in rural areas along with antigen testing facility," the BJP chief said while addressing 'Chikitsa Sammelan' in Agra.

Nadda said that 30 medical colleges have been launched in Uttar Pradesh under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. He also informed that about 7.57 children have been immunised under 'Mission Indradhanush'.

Talking about COVID-19, JP Nadda congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for creating a record in testing with about five crore tests and a recovery rate of 97%.

Targeting Congress-led UPA, Nadda said that only one AIIMS was opened during their rule. "In 1960, Jawaharlal Nehru went to open an AIIMS, after that, not a single AIIMS was opened. But in 1998 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee came, 6 AIIMS were established. When the UPA government came to power, the ban was imposed again. But in 2014, when Narendra Modi's government, 22 AIIMS were opened," he said.

There was an increase of around 52,000 medical seats in 2014, the BJP President said. "During the last six years, medical seats were increased by 36,250 to about 88,000. About 30,000 medical seats have also increased in PG level," he added.

Nadda's visit comes ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls. Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also toured the state and praised the Yogi Adityanath government for maintaining law and order. He also launched several developmental projects in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Polls 2020: BJP will win over 350 seats, claims Union Minister

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Home Affairs (MoS) Ajay Mishra had claimed that BJP will win more than 350 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. He said that the Opposition has nothing left to protest against the government as BJP has carried out necessary developmental work in the state.

"As a result of which, they (opposition) do not have any issue. So now, they have only two issues to go to the election. Either they divide people's interests in the name of religion, caste or they follow our way of working," Mishra had said.