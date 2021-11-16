JP Nadda Launches Attack On Mamata Govt; 'Bengal Synonymous With Corruption And Anarchy'

Spotlighting cases of corruption, anarchy, and political friction in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that West Bengal has been going through a 'tough time'. Nadda was interacting with people of the Bengali community in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur. The BJP president is on a two-day visit to Devbhoomi, amid preparations for the 2022 Assembly elections.

"Bengal is going through a very tough time. There is corruption, political animosity, harassment, and anarchy across the state. There is bloodshed all around," Nadda said adding that corruption has entered the roots of the system in West Bengal.

BJP President spotlights contribution of Bengal in development of India

Spotlighting the contributions of the Bengali Community, Nadda said that Bengal has led the way to a revolution in politics, literature, science, and social work. He said that the state had been an eminent attribute to the socio-political change in the country and the world. "What Bengal thinks today, the country thinks tomorrow," Nadda added.

Highlighting the contributions of eminent social reformers, freedom fighters, writers, and philosophers like Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, Shri Aurobindo, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Nadda said that the state has made people understand the real meaning of patriotism. "Bengal has given India a string of Bravehearts," he further added.

JP Nadda assured that the development that Uttarakhand has been witnessing under the aegis of the ruling CM Pushkar Singh Dhami government, will be replicated in West Bengal too.

Nadda hits out at TMC leaders for corruption in Central Schemes

JP Nadda accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of corruption in several schemes launched by the Central government. "We are sad to say that every scheme in the state is becoming a victim of corruption, may it be the mid-day meal, construction of roads, distribution of foodgrain under the PMGKAY scheme, TMC leaders are corrupting everywhere," he said.

The senior BJP leader claimed that Bengal has topped the list in registering cases of atrocities on women including rape and lawlessness across the country.

Atrocities on women including rape highest in Bengal: Nadda

"Following the 2021 election, as many as 151 refugees who were forced to leave their homes have been given shelter by the Bharatiya Janta Party. Nearly 123 cases of sexual (violence) have been registered post-polls. Numerous cases of murder have been filed. Is this the Bengal you desire?'' Nadda asked the gathering.

He said that the BJP will be bringing a positive change in the state "democratically".

BJP President JP Nadda also hailed the PM Narendra Modi-led government for fulfilling its resolution of providing citizenship to Hindu, Parsi, Sikh, and Christian brothers who've been discriminated in the name of religion, in Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Afghanistan.

Recently, India's evacuation operation in Afghanistan carried out under 'Operation Dev Shakti' sent to rescue over 200 Indians from the terror-hardened country. A total of three Sri Guru Granth Sahib Swaroops were brought back along with 78 evacuees, including Afghan Sikhs from Afghanistan in August.

Image: PTI, Representative