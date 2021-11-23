JP Nadda Launches BJP's Regional Office In Kanpur; Avers 'party Runs On Democratic Values'

On the Uttar Pradesh election campaign trail, BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday inaugurated the party's regional office in Kanpur and seven district offices across Uttar Pradesh. Along with CM Yogi Adityanath, Nadda offered prayers at Baba Namdev Gurdwara and pledged to indulge in 'better social service'.

"I am happy that 432 offices (of BJP) have been built across the country, they are operational. Today, you crossed the figure of 62 offices in Uttar Pradesh alone," the BJP national president said. "7 more offices would be built by December. In total 69 offices will be available here in UP," he added.

Encouraging fellow BJP members to do their best and indulge in the upliftment of the party. Nadda said that, unlike Congress, one of the party workers can pave their way forward to becoming a leader or Minister. He implied that only the Gandhi family tend to succeed and become an eminent part of the party. "The BJP runs on cultural nationalism and democratic values. We should be proud that we are part of a party that has democracy as its core," he further stated. "Other parties run on family, we (BJP) have the ideology of 'Sabka Sath' (inclusion for all) and 'Sabka Vikaas' (development for all)," Nadda said.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Inaugurated Regional Office, Kanpur and 7 District Offices of Uttar Pradesh. In 2014, Prime Minister had said that no district should be without office and offices should be modern. Today I am happy that 432 offices have been made ready for BJP workers in the country."

क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय, कानपुर एवं उत्तर प्रदेश के 7 जिला कार्यालयों का उद्घाटन किया।



2014 में प्रधानमंत्री जी ने कहा था कि कोई जिला बिना कार्यालय के नहीं होना चाहिए, कार्यालय आधुनिक होना चाहिए।

आज मुझे खुशी है कि देश में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए 432 कार्यालय बन कर तैयार हो गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/QlsO2fqgXZ — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 23, 2021

At Baba Namdev Gurudwara in Kidwai Nagar, the BJP national president said, "Work done by PM Modi for our Sikh brothers and community has never been done before. I take blessings and strength from Baba Namdev to do a better social service."

Image: ANI