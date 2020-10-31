JP Nadda Launches Fresh Attack On Congress, Calls Party 'Pakistan's Spokesperson'

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Congress party alleging that the grand-old party had always spoken the language of Pakistan. The BJP President's attack comes against the backdrop of Pakistan's admission of the Pulwama attack, where Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhury called the 2019 attack 'an achievement' of the Imran Khan government.

"Pulwama happens, JeM takes responsibility and Fawad accepts in parliament but in India they (opposition) want proof. Tharoor goes to Pakistan and speaks in favour of them. Imran Khan goes to Parliament and uses Rahul Gandhi's statement in support of Pakistan. Manishankar Aiyar goes to Pakistan and says defeat Modi? When few black sheep seep into the family, dynasty starts to dwindle and shows leaks," said JP Nadda at a rally in Hajipur.

The BJP President also hit out at the RJD ahead of the Bihar polls saying that the people wanted to move from RJD's 'lantern raj' to the NDA's 'LED raj'. He also stated that the people of Bihar would give a 'befitting reply' to the Congress party for becoming Pakistan's spokesperson.

"People remember Lalu's government and Nitish's governance. People want to step out of the lantern era under the blessings of PM Modi who has brought in the LED era. The public knows RJD's character is that of 'jungle raj' and now they've joined with destructive CPI-ML and Congress party which has nowadays become Pakistan's spokesperson. People of Bihar will give them a reply," he said.

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with a voter turnout of 54.26%. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10. Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking re-election and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

