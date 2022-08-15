JP Nadda Likely To Meet BJP Bihar Core Committee In Delhi; State Upheaval Talks On Cards

Days after Nitish Kumar took a U-turn to break the NDA alliance and join hands with RJD, Congress and co, a meeting of the BJP core committee in Bihar, is likely to be held on August 16 (Tuesday) in New Delhi in the presence of its national president JP Nadda, a senior party leader informed. Republic TV has learnt that the proposed meeting has been convened in order to discuss a number of issues that have evolved due to the political upheaval in the state.

“The meeting will finalise who will be, henceforth, the party's leaders in the state assembly and the state legislative council and also the overall legislature party leader,” said the party leader

Nadda is also likely to brief the party leaders on the strategy to be adopted henceforth by the saffron party in the state where it has been abruptly stripped of power and is now pitting against a newly-formed but potentially formidable 'Mahagathbandhan' of JDU and RJD.

It is pertinent to mention that Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) formed a new coalition to form the government in Bihar on August 9 after Kumar accused BJP of trying to split his JD(U). His resignation was followed, almost immediately, by the 'Mahagathbandhan' comprising JD(U), RJD, Congress, and the Left announcing their support to Kumar and his staking claim to form a new government.

Mahagathbandhan floor test on Aug 24

The present grand alliance comprises seven parties – JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI, CPI(M), and HAM – which together have more than 160 MLAs in the 243-strong assembly. Besides, the 12-MLA-strong CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M) which have two MLAs each, extended outside support to the government.

As the new government prepares for its first cabinet expansion on August 16, the AIMIM has demanded that the alliance partners appoint a Muslim Deputy CM. On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively at the Raj Bhavan. On August 24, the JDU-RJD-led government will prove majority in the assembly.

(With PTI Inputs)