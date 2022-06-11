JP Nadda Meets Envoys Of 13 Countries In Delhi As Part Of BJP's Global Outreach Programme

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda met with the envoys of 13 countries and informed them about the party's ideology, history and the initiatives taken for nation-building in the fourth such meeting. The BJP is aiming to meet representatives from 150 countries to apprise them about the party's ideology and contributions toward nation-building. The last such meeting was organised on June 4.

On June 11, Nadda interacted with the envoys of the UK, Spain, Finland, Croatia, Serbia, Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Jamaica, Thailand, Mauritius and Nepal at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Delhi | BJP president JP Nadda held a meeting at party HQ with envoys of the UK, Spain, Finland, Croatia, Serbia, Austria, Estonia, Lithuania & Czech Republic, Jamaica, Thailand, Mauritius & Nepal pic.twitter.com/Em90ASWmKC — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

During the interaction, BJP national spokespersons Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Guru Prakash Paswan, Vijay Chauthaiwale, the party's in-charge of the Foreign Affairs Department and other senior leaders also accompanied JP Nadda.

'Know BJP' initiative

On June 4, JP Nadda met with the envoys of seven countries, including Russia, at the party headquarters in Delhi. The BJP chief has interacted with 34 envoys and this was his third interaction under the 'Know BJP' programme. The BJP chief met with the envoys of Laos, Russia, Cuba, Tajikistan, Kyrgystan, Uzbekistan and Turkey. The meeting lasted for three hours.

BJP’s foreign affairs wing chief Vijay Chauthaiwale told ANI that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has attained global recognition and thus there was no need to familiarise the envoys with the party. He also noted that the Russian envoy started his interaction in Hindi and then continued in English. The envoy has stayed in India in various capacities over the last few years.

JP Nadda, while interacting with the representatives of seven countries informed them about the party's membership drive, the constitution of the rank and file of the party, and their roles and responsibilities. He also shared information about the service done by the members of the party during the COVID-19 pandemic and also thanked the countries which helped India in the evacuation of students from Ukraine.

Party-to-party interactions between BJP and foreign political parties

The envoys stressed on the importance of party-to-party interactions between the BJP and political parties in their countries and also discussed bilateral relations in the fields of health and trade. During a Q&A interaction, Nadda was asked by an envoy about the party's strategy to grow in Southern India. In response, he spoke about the party's plan for the future followed by the growth opportunities in new areas.

Questions were also asked on how the BJP runs "such a giant organisation", and how social media and technology are being used by the party, and its views on the Uniform Civil Code and Direct benefit scheme.

