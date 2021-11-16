JP Nadda Meets ex-Bar Association District Chief Subhash Chhabra During Uttarakhand Visit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda met with Subhash Chhabra, the Former President of the District Bar Association who was imprisoned during the Emergency, at his home in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur district on Tuesday. Others in attendance included Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state BJP chief Madan Kaushik, and others.

आज रुद्रपुर, उत्तराखण्ड में लोकतांत्रिक सेनानी श्री सुभाष छाबड़ा जी के निवास स्थान पर लोकतांत्रिक सेनानियों से मुलाकात की। pic.twitter.com/xgm5ADwxuw — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 16, 2021

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand, launched the 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' from Chamoli on November 15. BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a statement that the BJP President will attend numerous organisational meetings during his tour.

JP Nadda, the BJP's national president, slammed the Congress during the inauguration of the 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' in Chamoli on Monday. Nadda commented that 'Congress' and 'commission' were two sides of the same coin. "There is a commission whenever there is a Congress. There is a mission where the NDA and BJP coexist," he said during the event.

JP Nadda on 2-day visit to Uttarakhand ahead of polls

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda urged everyone to pay respects to soldiers and their families. In the northern state, the Yatra will pass through 13 districts and 700 blocks. The soil from the aangan of roughly 1,734 soldiers would be collected from November 15 to December 7. The BJP leader explained that this would be used in Dehradun for Sainya Dham. On November 16, Nadda paid tribute to freedom hero Udham Singh in Rudrapur. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also paid floral homage to Udham Singh.

Several states, including Uttarakhand, will conduct Assembly elections early next year. While pre-election polls indicate that the BJP will win, estimates show that Congress will be a tough opponent. In light of the continuing farmers' protest and the recent exit of party lawmaker Yashpal Arya, Nadda's visit takes on increased significance. In October, the senior state Cabinet minister and his son (a BJP MLA) rejoined the Congress.

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to visit Uttarakhand later this month for the 'Sainik Samman' programme, according to sources. BL Santhosh, the BJP's national general secretary, is also likely to visit Dehradun before the end of the month.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@JPNadda