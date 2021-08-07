JP Nadda Meets Netas During UP Visit; Lauds State's Transformation Under CM Yogi-led Govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, August 7, for a two-day visit to chair a series of organizational meetings. Nadda addressed UP Block Pramukh & District Panchayat Adhyaksh Sammelan in Lucknow in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During his speech, Nadda highlighted how Uttar Pradesh has transformed under the Yogi government. He also encouraged the district council presidents and block chiefs to understand the ground situation of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh and work accordingly.

Addressing U.P. Block Pramukh & District Panchayat Adhyaksh sammelan in Lucknow. https://t.co/t3gCS3yIbm — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 7, 2021

JP Nadda on a two-day visit to UP

BJP chief JP Nadda while addressing party district council presidents and block chiefs in Lucknow said, "This should be your responsibility to ensure the construction of toilets in every block. It's your duty to find people in your areas who are still lacking LPG gas facility: BJP chief JP Nadda while addressing party district council presidents and block chiefs in Lucknow."

He added, "Today UP stands at number 2 in Ease of Doing Business ranking. Per capita income has doubled. The state is becoming a leading destination for investments under the Yogi Adityanath govt. UP is the first state to implement one nation one ration card scheme."

In his address, Nadda said, "Friends, earlier the condition of the country was such that once Modi ji had said that I send 1 rupee, out of which 85 paise remains in the middle and only 15 paise reaches. And today we can say with great pride that if one rupee is sent by Prime Minister Modi, then the entire 100 paise goes down. That is why it is the responsibility of our public representatives to worry that this 100 paise should be fully invested in the work of development."

Nadda addresses district council presidents and block chiefs

Nadda added, "The leader should set the agenda by understanding the people's point of view and move forward with that agenda. That is why I want to request all of you that you should become politically active. Debate, ask questions and tell how much was spent on agriculture in the UPA government and how much is Modiji spending now. Today, the Modi government is spending twice as much as it has spent."

Following his address, he met with party MPs (members of Parliament), MLAs (members of the legislative assembly), and MLCs (members of the legislative council). Union ministers and state BJP office-bearers from Uttar Pradesh also attended the gathering.

During his visit, the BJP president is also expected to speak to a group of "corona warriors" and monitor efforts to combat the Coronavirus disease (COVID) outbreak in Uttar Pradesh. About a week ago, the BJP president presided over a gathering of the party's lawmakers from Uttar Pradesh, which was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Picture Credit: ANI