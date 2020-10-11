JP Nadda Pays Tribute To JP Narayan; Says He 'shook Foundation Of Corrupt Congress Govts'

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan on Sunday, BJP president JP Nadda said that the late leader 'shook the foundation of corrupt Congress governments'. Nadda visited the residence of JP Narayan in Patna and paid a floral tribute to the statue of the leader. He also recalled the days when JP Narayan led the Bihar movement which is also known as the JP Movement.

Speaking on the occasion, JP Nadda said, "It is a great honour for me to get an opportunity to visit the residence of great leader JP Narayan. When I used to study in college, the JP movement was prevalent in the entire country and the starting point of that movement was the resident of JP Narayan. Loknayak JP Narayan shook the foundation of the corrupt Congress governments. JP Narayan's call for a complete revolution to protect democracy during the emergency period in 1975 heralded a new era. He devoted his entire life to the welfare of villages and farmers. His contribution to nation-building will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen."

JP Nadda reaches poll-bound Bihar

BJP president JP Nadda reached Patna on Sunday to ahead of Bihar assembly polls. He visited the Mahavir temple to offer prayers and sought blessings ahead of his address at the first election rally in Gaya on Sunday. Nadda will also address the party leaders and workers in Patna during a meeting which will be attended by district presidents, MPs, election candidates as well as other senior leaders of the party. As per ANI reports, sources in the party claim that the BJP president will stay in Bihar to motivate the cadre and leaders. The Bihar assembly elections are set to take place in three phases from October 28 onwards.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)