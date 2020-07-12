Nadda Calls Rahul Gandhi's Love For Nation 'fake', Recalls Meet With Chinese During Doklam

BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that his love for the country is ‘fake’ and recalled the time of the Doklam standoff when the Congress leader had met Chinese Ambassador secretly. He also said that Rahul Gandhi has missed all the 11 defence panel meetings which is crucial from the perspective of defence in the country.

Nadda inaugurated the newly constructed BJP District Committee office 'Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Mandiram' in Kasaragod, Kerala.

"The people of India know that Rahul Gandhi was meeting the Chinese Ambassador secretly during the Doklam stand-off and you misled the nation and did not inform the country. India got to know only when the Chinese Ambassador broadcast your picture with him online. This 'love for your nation' is fake. You've missed all 11 defence committee meetings. This is how you run a country?" Nadda said while inaugurating the committee office in Kasaragod.

He even appealed to the workers of United Democratic Front (UDF), Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress to join BJP in the larger interest of the state.

"UDF, LDF, Congress have always kept the nation in the dark. I call upon the workers and people of Kerala to leave LDF, UDF and Congress to join the BJP and make the state stronger," he said.

Rahul Gandhi earlier today again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Indo-China border standoff, repeating the rhetoric by asking a question as to "what happened that China grabbed sacred land of mother India during Modi's tenure".

Congress has been continuously slandering the Centre even as the other opposition parties supported the government in the larger interest of the nation when the situation was tense between India and China. Congress' repetitive questions come even as both the Indian Army and Chinese Army have achieved consensus through Military level talks to disengage along and retreat for one to two km from the disputed area in eastern Ladakh.

Since the border along the LAC is not demarcated, both the Chinese and Indian Army has had disputes but with both claiming the territories as their own. However, with the recent military-level talks after the violent faceoff in the Galwan valley, both the troops have agreed to move back its armies. Besides, the Chinese army removed temporary infrastructure and continued gradual withdrawal of troops from face-off sites in eastern Ladakh. Moreover, both armies are expected to carry out a joint verification to assess the implementation of the disengagement process.

