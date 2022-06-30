JP Nadda Reaches Out Former Ally Sukhbir Singh Badal, Seeks Support For Murmu's President Bid

BJP president JP Nadda reached out to estranged former ally Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal to seek support for NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, sources in the saffron party said on Thursday.

Nadda has been calling various non-NDA parties to elicit support for Murmu's candidature.

Badal, sources said, told Nadda he will get back to him after consulting other Akali Dal leaders.

Akali Dal may announce its support to Murmu, they said.

The decades-old alliance between the BJP and Akali Dal broke down on the issue of the three farm laws which the Modi government later annulled. The estrangement had resulted in SAD leader and Badal's wife Harsimrat Kaur resigning from the Union Cabinet.

Both parties contested the Punjab assembly polls held earlier this year without much success.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)