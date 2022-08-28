JP Nadda Reaches Tripura, Chairs Meeting With State BJP Office Bearers In Agartala

On his two-day visit to the state of Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National president JP Nadda on Sunday chaired the state office bearers meeting in Agartala. Chief Minister Manik Saha was also present in the meeting held at State Guest House in the city.

JP Nadda arrived in Agartala earlier in the day, where he was received by Chief Minister Manik Saha and other BJP state leaders and party workers at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. At the airport itself, the saffron party president listened to Prime Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat', along with the CM and other BJP state leaders.

He is scheduled to hold a series of crucial meetings in Agartala, where he is expected to deliberate on strategies for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections which are to be held next year. The BJP chief will also chair a meeting with BJP Janajati MLAs and MDCs, as well as IPFT MLAs. Later in the day, Nadda will also interact with the BJP Tripura Core Committee at the State Guest House.

On Monday, August 29, Nadda will leave for the city of Udaipur in Tripura, and amid this, 'Abhinandan Samaroh' will be held at various places. He is also expected to garland statues of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay near Tripura University. The BJP chief will also address a public meeting called 'Janajati Janasabha' in Khwumlung. The assembly election in Tripura is slated for early 2023.

PM Modi addresses 92nd edition of Mann Ki Baat

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 92nd edition of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat. Speaking on a slew of topics, PM Modi urged citizens to participate in the annual ‘Poshan Maah’ in fight against malnutrition which is observed in September every year. PM Modi also recalled the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and thanked citizens for making it a huge success.

(With agency Inputs)