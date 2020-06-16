India-China Faceoff: JP Nadda Says 'nation's Territorial Integrity Won’t Be Compromised'

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the 'Kerala Jan-Samvad' virtual rally, he spoke on the India-China face-offs at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh and said during the de-escalation process a violent clash took place with Chinese Army.

He stated that the borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of PM Modi.

"I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s territorial integrity will not be compromised. We now have the political will and our Army is fully equipped to take on any adversary. Nobody can cast any ill eye on PM Modi's India." he said.

“During the de-escalation process that was underway in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, violent face-off took place with the Chinese Army. Indian Army gave a befitting reply. Unfortunately, we lost our three army men," he added.

India on Tuesday alleged that China "unilaterally attempted to change the status quo" at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh's Galway Valley which led to a violent face-off between the two armies late on Monday and caused the death of three Indian Army soldiers, including a colonel.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava, said, "On the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side."

READ: Indian Colonel attacked without provocation at LAC; injuries on Chinese side too: Sources

China issues statement

Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued an official statement on the violent faceoff at the LAC. It mentioned that both countries had reached an important consensus on easing the situation in the border areas after the Commander-level meeting on June 6. Thereafter, it alleged that Indian troops crossed the border twice illegally and carried out provocative attacks on Chinese personnel, leading to serious physical conflict between the two forces.

It added that strong protests and solemn complaints had been lodged with the Indian side. It urged India to restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that might complicate the border situation. At the same time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that both countries have agreed to resolve bilateral issues through talks and make efforts to ease the tension and maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

READ: LAC faceoff: China claims India crossed border illegally, warns against unilateral action

Three Indian Army personnel martyred

Three Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. As per sources, no firing took place. Senior military officials of the two nations are currently meeting to defuse the tension. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Later, Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the latest development.

READ: PM Modi highlights India's progress in COVID battle in interaction with state & UT CMs

READ: Indian Army Colonel & two Jawans martyred in violent faceoff with Chinese troops at Ladakh