JP Nadda Responds To Mamata's 'attack' Allegations; Says 'people Will Answer On May 2'

Bolstering the saffron party's outreach in the state, BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday held a massive roadshow from West Bengal's Bishnupur where he launched an attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for holding the citizens of the state in fear over the past 5 years. "The wave is blowing in BJP's favor. People have decided to bring an end to Mamata Banerjee's extortion, cut-money, and corruption. The BJP is a disciplined and democratic party," said JP Nadda

The BJP President also responded to Mamata Banerjee's allegations of the alleged 'attack' on her being orchestrated by the saffron party saying, "Whatever is in her mind, she speaks. But for 5 years she kept the citizens of Bengal in fear. The people are now ready to answer on May 2." READ | Congress can only provide corruption guarantee: J P Nadda

On March 10, CM Banerjee had complained that she was pushed by unidentified people when she was visiting Nandigram. After she was released, she was seen campaigning on a wheelchair with the TMC alleging that the attack on her was 'premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy' to assassinate her.

JP Nadda in West Bengal

Apart from holding roadshows and rallies, JP Nadda is also expected to visit the homes of the BJP workers who were allegedly killed due to 'political violence' in poll-bound West Bengal. Sources have revealed that the BJP has a list of 129 workers who were have died over the past two years in the state which has been divided into two parts between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.