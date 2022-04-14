JP Nadda Says CAA Gave Afghan Sikh Refugees 'right To Live With Dignity' In India

Stressing the importance of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda in an address, on Thursday, April 14, said that opposition parties are creating an unnecessary ruckus. "I think political leaders do not understand the issues of national interest," he said.

Citing data to show a decline in the population of minority communities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, the BJP leader said that CAA gave them the right "to live here with dignity."

"There were more than 50,000 Sikh families in Afghanistan which have now come down to 2,000. Where will all those Sikh brothers go? CAA gave them the right to live here with dignity," JP Nadda said. "Pakistan had 23% and now it is 3%. In Bangladesh, from 27% it has come down to 8%. People need to understand. Where will these people go? Did no one understand this before? Did they not have the desire to?" he added.

Notably, under the Citizenship Amendment Act, passed by both Houses of Parliament in 2019, non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31 December 2014, are eligible to attain fast-track Indian citizenship.

West Bengal BJP President says 'will implement CAA in state'

BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar has said that the party will go ahead with the implementation of CAA in the state.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Majumdar said that the BJP will implement CAA in West Bengal despite the opposition from the state government. The state party president admitted that they are now in talks with the Centre regarding the implementation of the same.

Earlier, the move to implement the Act had to be stopped after facing heat from the TMC government as well as the public. Majumdar has now backed the Act and said that groups like the Matua community suffered due to Partition, which needs to be resolved.

“People of the Matua community have always supported us. Matua community has suffered the most because of the partition. They were affected badly at the time. A lot of people decided to stay in East Pakistan or they were forced to stay there. Many couldn’t leave because of financial conditions,” the BJP state president said.