JP Nadda Says Cong Overlooked Syama Mukherjee's 'mysterious' Death Albeit Mother's Request

Bharatiya Janata Party National President paid tribute to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda wrote, "For the unity-integrity of India by taking the concept of cultural nationalism, who dedicated his whole life to the name of the nation, Tributes to the founder of Jana Sangh, the great patriot, revered Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, on his martyrdom day!"

"Syama Prasad Mukherjee had launched a movement to abolish Article 370 and Article 35A. He devoted his life to the nation's oneness and integrity and to save Jammu and Kashmir," JP Nadda told ANI on Syama Prasad Mukherjee death anniversary.

Congress paid no heed to Mookerjee's mother's concerns over his mysterious death

In what comes as a revelation, BJP's Nadda claimed that Syama Prasad Mukherjee's mother had written a letter to Nehru wherein she talked about how controversial her son's death was but Congress overlooked this at the time.

According to BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Likayat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later on October 21, 1951, he founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its founding President. Mookerjee went to Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died as a "detenu" on June 23, 1953. He was provisionally diagnosed of a heart attack and shifted to a hospital but died a day later. In fact, Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2004, had claimed that he was murdered in a "Nehru conspiracy". Reports say, his death in custody raised wide suspicion across the country and demand for an independent inquiry were raised, including earnest requests from his mother, Jogamaya Devi, to Nehru. She had requested an impartial inquiry. However, the then Prime Minister, JL Nehru, ignored the letter and no inquiry commission was set up

Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet. Founded in 1951, Bharatiya Jana Sangh is the ideological parent organisation of today's Bharatiya Janata Party.