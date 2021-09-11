JP Nadda Says Grand Victory Of BJP Is Certain In UP Polls; Launches 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan'

As political exercises gain momentum ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, on Saturday launched the 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan' from Lucknow to reach out to people. Nadda, while addressing party representatives and supporters through a virtual meet, said that the association formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has resulted in a complete transformation of Uttar Pradesh while also breaking all previous records of development in the region.

Talking about the 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan', the party chief stated that his party desires to connect the 'youths with the booths', ensuring that every youth in the state registers their respective votes in the elections. Heaping praises on the association of PM Modi and CM Adityanath in the path towards the development of UP, Nadda said, "Under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the BJP had secured 325 seats in 2017 making history. The people of Uttar Pradesh gave their support to the politics of development in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The enthusiasm of BJP activists here in the state gives a clear indication of the prosperous future of Uttar Pradesh."

Nadda spotlights PM's role in ceasing social evils

Highlighting the role of PM Modi in eradicating the evil of scepticism, Nadda said, "It is a matter of pride for us that under the leadership of PM Modi, the politics of casteism, familial, dynasty and communalism in the country has been brought to an end and the politics of development has become popular."

"As per all surveys, a grand victory of BJP is certain in Uttar Pradesh with the blessings of the people. Not only in UP but the return of BJP is certain in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur too," Nadda said while assuring a clear triumph of the BJP in the 2022 UP Legislative Assembly elections.

The party President virtually addressed party supporters at 27,700 booths in the state to weigh up strategies for the upcoming elections. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the party's state president Swatantra Dev Singh, and other officials were present in the meeting.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI