JP Nadda Says 'Gujarat Has Given BJP Its Foundation Of Politics' Ahead Of Local Body Polls

During his visit to Gujarat on Monday, BJP National President JP Nadda addressed the party workers in Gandhinagar, where he hailed the state for giving the saffron party 'its foundation of politics and discipline.' Urging the state BJP Unit to continue working for the people of Gujarat with the same vision, JP Nadda hoped that the state would tide over the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic soon.

"Gujarat is the state that has given BJP, its foundation of politics and discipline. We have to get to work for the people of Gujarat with the same vision that we have always worked. This year, we have gone through a lot with COVID. But we will get through this as well," said JP Nadda.

Read: BJP President JP Nadda To Visit Ahmedabad On Monday Ahead Of Gujarat Local Body Polls

Read: BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams 'Vaccine Politics'; Says 'Congress Not Proud Of Anything Indian'

'Congress a sinking ship': Rupani

During the meeting, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was also present called Congress a 'sinking ship', remarking that the morale of the BJP workers was high with Nadda's visit. "The Congress is without leadership, it is a sinking boat, everything in the Congress is chaotic. Even if we look through binoculars, the Congress is in a position where it does not work in coming days," he said.

"In a few weeks, these elections will be organised in Gujarat and today because of JP Nadda has come here, the morale of our foot soldiers is even higher to work and serve. On one side we have the leadership of JP Nadda and Amit Shah and the other side we have the sinking boat of Congress. For our fight the leaders of this party have sacrificed a lot and worked really hard to get us here. Gujarat government focus is not just on ease of doing business but also on the ease of living," he added.

JP Nadda landed in Ahmedabad earlier today as a part of his visit to Gujarat ahead of the local body polls. The local body polls also come as a litmus test for the BJP-led Vijay Rupani government ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. It is important to note that the local body polls were earlier scheduled for November 2020, but were delayed to February 2021 amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Elections to six municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, 55 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are expected to be held in February.

Read: PM Modi Rated Top Among World Leaders By US Research Firm; BJP Chief Nadda Shares Details

Read: BJP President JP Nadda Recovers From COVID-19, Expresses Gratitude To AIIMS Director