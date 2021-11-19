JP Nadda Says PM Has Shown Immense Care For Farmers From His Decision To Repeal Farm Laws

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party and a Member of Parliament, Jagat Prakash Nadda, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the decision of repealing the farm laws. He said that the occasion portrayed that the Prime Minister cares for the farmers and he hoped that the decision will promote an atmosphere of brotherhood in the country. JP Nadda tweeted on his account, “The @BJP4India wholeheartedly welcomes PM @narendramodi’s announcement, that too on the special day of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Utsav. Our PM has shown that he has immense care for our farmers. This decision will further the atmosphere of brotherhood across our nation.”

He further praised the central government led by BJP and said that the volume of good decisions taken by the current government was incredible. He said, “The number of good governance measures taken by the @narendramodi Government are innumerable. Let us keep working together, and through our collective spirit take India to even newer heights in the times to come.”

Earlier on Friday morning, PM Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Guru Purab and said, “Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws. We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective. The talks were continuously going on. We didn't leave any stone unturned in listening to the arguments of farmers. The government was ready to amend the provisions of the laws to which they objected to. We also proposed to suspend these laws for two years."

What are the Farm Laws?

The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.