JP Nadda Says PM Modi's Meeting With Pope Is 'step Forward Towards Inter-faith Dialogue'

The meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Pope Francis at the Vatican city is an “occasion fit for the history books”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda said on Saturday, 30 October. PM Modi had a warm meeting with Pope Francis that lasted for about an hour. The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues from climate change and poverty. PM Modi also invited the pontiff to India.

Following the meeting at the Vatican city, JP Nadda, in a Twitter post, said that it is a “great step forward” towards peace and inter-faith dialogue. He also added that the meeting between the PM of the world’s largest democracy and the head of the world’s largest Christian denomination is an occasion fit for the history books.

It is a great step forward towards peace, harmony and inter-faith dialogue.

In a separate tweet, Nadda also went on to laud PM Modi’s leadership. The BJP chief said that India is a “vibrant and inclusive democracy” where the Christian community has played a “pivotal role” in all areas, including politics, films and armed forces. Nadda said that under PM Modi’s administration, the nation is marching ahead on path of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”.

India is a vibrant and inclusive democracy, where the Christian community has played a pivotal role in areas like politics, films, business & armed forces.

Under Modi Ji's leadership India is marching ahead on the path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

PM Modi set to attend G20 and COP26

Meanwhile, PM Modi is on a two-day trip to Italy to attend the G20 Summit scheduled for October 30-31. On Friday, he landed at Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome and was welcomed by Italian diplomats at the airport. In his first engagement in Italy, he met Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. During his trip, PM Modi also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi and then met with the Indian community in Rome.

Now, PM Modi is set to take part in the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit along with other G20 leaders to discuss the global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change. Following the conclusion of the G20 Summit on October 31, he will depart for Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) where he will be participating in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled ‘World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS). This will be held between November 1-2 with 120 Heads of State and Governments around the world in attendance.

(Image: Twitter/@narendramodi/PTI)