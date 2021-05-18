JP Nadda Slams Congress' Alleged 'Toolkit' To Defame PM, Urges 'do Something Constructive'

After BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra's media briefing earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has lashed out at the Congress over the alleged 'toolkit' to purportedly exploit the COVID-19 crisis to politically defame the Prime Minister and the government of India. Several other senior ministers like Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri, Pralhad Joshi have also reacted on the same.

The BJP national president said, "Dividing society and spewing venom against others... Congress is a master at this. India is seeing Congress’s antics, while the nation is fighting COVID-19. I would urge Congress to go beyond ’Toolkit Models’ and do something constructive."

Dividing society and spewing venom against others….Congress is a master at this. India is seeing Congress’ antics, while the nation is fighting COVID-19. I would urge Congress to go beyond ’Toolkit Models’ and do something constructive. #CongressToolkitExposed — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 18, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra too lambasted the grand old party for the alleged 'toolkit'. "The toolkit highlights how the Congress party wants to strengthen itself using the pandemic. It has exposed the intentions and its attempts to spread misinformation in the country," said Patra.

A page from the alleged Congress 'Toolkit'

He added, "Use resources created on social media to question PM Modi’s incompetence from handles which look like Modi or BJP supporters. Roping in foreign publications is mentioned. This kind of web is being spun. We are seeing this happen in international media. Now we know the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are behind it."

Multiple Tool Kits were prepared by the Congress from Day 1 to tarnish the image of India.

Sharing one such Kit on #CentralVistaProject

Full of lies & deceit ..only aim of the tool kit is to defame & divert#CongressToolkitExposed pic.twitter.com/izSc0QMG6z — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Congress has denied all the allegations and has instead accused the BJP of spreading lies. As per reports, the party is also going to file an FIR against Patra and JP Nadda, and others for forging documents and using the Congress party symbol.