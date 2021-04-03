JP Nadda Slams Congress For 'Communal BJP' Remark; Says Party's Poll Allies Reveal Truth'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that his party's government at the Centre and in Assam resolved the Bodoland issue and brought peace to the state. Stating that Bodoland agitation was going on for 50 years and thousands of people and security persons were killed but no one was listening, JP Nadda said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political will, Union HM Amit Shah's strategy and CM Sonowal who implemented it in the letter and spirit that the Bodoland territorial region issue was resolved.

JP Nadda said, "Aspirations of the people of the land were accommodated and the identity of Assam was saved by BJP. People who were armed were brought back into the mainstream by BJP and around 3,000 people had surrendered." READ | JP Nadda tags Mamata's calls for united opposition 'an attempt to save the sinking ship'

JP Nadda exudes confidence in BJP's win in Assam elections

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in the Assam elections, the party's National president said that the people of the poll-bound state have voted for the saffron party in the first 2 phases of polling and will support the party in the next phase as well. He said that the people of Assam have made up their mind to support the BJP-NDA alliance.

BJP's National president said, "In the election, we are talking about development, protection of culture and security in Assam which were in danger. After the Bodoland agreement, Assam became peaceful. Similarly, borders that were tense and were open were closed so the Assam has become strong and people got security."

The second phase of Assembly polls was held in 39 constituencies across 13 districts of Assam on Thursday. Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

JP Nadda slams Congress

Hitting out at the Congress party, Jagat Prakash Nadda said that Congress always alleges that the BJP is communal but their allies in Kerala, West Bengal and Assam portray a different story. He said, "In Kerala, they are fighting against the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and in Bengal and Assam, they are with CPI(M), so what is their thought. If we talk of communalism, in Kerala they are with the Muslim League (Indian Union Muslim League), they are with Abbas (Siddiqui) in Bengal, and here in Assam with Badruddin (Ajmal). And they call us communal."

Alleging that it is Congress' history to "spread communalism" by "collaborating with communal parties", Nadda said that the people of Assam are aware of this and they have already taught Congress a lesson in 2 phases of Assembly elections and will do the same in the next phase as well.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's statement calling Badruddin part of Assam's culture, Nadda said, "Rahul Gandhi's information is limited, he has lesser knowledge of Assam's culture. The day before yesterday, he (Gandhi) threw a gamcha, so is that the identity of Assam? Or Assam's identity is Shreemant Sankar Dev, Gopinath Bordoloi or Bhupendra Hazarika? They are the identity of Assam's culture and language."

Nadda also said that the people who practice politics of opportunism are in a "desperate situation" and will take support of "such type of people" (Baddruddin). Badruddin Ajmal is the chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). Congress has stitched a broad alliance in Assam that includes AIUDF, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM), and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF).

(Image: PTI)