JP Nadda Slams Congress Over Communal Violence; 'PFI Workers Released By Siddaramaiah'

BJP National President JP Nadda addressed a 'Karyakarta Samavesh' in Karnataka's Hosapete on Sunday where he urged the saffron party workers to work like 'soldiers' to fulfil the promises of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Basavaraj Bommai government in the state.

Hailing the rich history of Vijayanagar, Nadda stated that the region was once the seat of power in ancient India, and always withstood threats with great valour. "This region is known for protecting our cultural traditions and keeping them alive. Today Karnataka is developing into a leading IT hub in the world. The people of Karnataka are enterprising, hardworking, and people with the desire to move forward, preserving its ancient culture," Nadda said.

'PFI workers released under Congress Govt': Nadda

Rebuking the violence against Ram Navami and Shobha Yatra processions, the BJP President stated that efforts to divide the society along religious and caste lines would be rejected. Mentioning the role of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in stoking communal tensions, Nadda alleged that several of the PFI workers booked for violence had been released under the Siddaramaiah government.

"My friend (Bommai) at the stage was saying how PFI is trying to create a divide in society. Today, BJP has made government in 4 states. We are back in UP and this shows that India has changed and a changed India will not tow religious, casteist, or community lines. It will lead towards progress under the Modi government," he said.

"There are clashes reported at Ram Navami, Shobha Yatra, and multiple cases. It is an effort to divide society. Congress is behaving in the most irresponsible manner. I want to ask those PFI workers booked, were they not released by Siddaramaiah?" he asked.

नॉर्थ ईस्ट में पहली बार हमारी मिली-जुली सरकार आई थी, इस बार हमारी विशुद्ध भाजपा की सरकार आई है।



इन नतीजों को देखकर कुछ लोग राजनीति में बौखला गए हैं और उनकी बौखलाहट कहीं न कहीं समाज को विघटित करने के षड्यंत्रों के साथ जुड़ जाती है।



'India taking the world forward under PM Modi': Nadda

Discussing the party's vision for India, the BJP president asserted that today, India had emerged as a strong force under the leadership of PM Modi, and was rising economically with profitability at the world level. Citing the example of the Coronavirus vaccine, JP Nadda shared how India had provided the necessary jab to not just its citizens, but the entire world.

" India is no longer just known for serving India, today India is working under the leadership of Modi ji to take the world forward while contributing to the world," he stated.

The leader also stated that while the Opposition claimed that India was getting 'economically weak', the country was in fact rising economically with profitability at the world level. "BJP is not here to take seats, we are not here to become MPs, MLAs, or CMs. We are here to change the destiny of the general public," he mentioned.