JP Nadda Slams KCR-led Telangana Govt On Arrest Of State BJP Chief; 'Murder Of Democracy'

Lashing out over the arrest of the party's Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday, BJP national president JP Nadda called out the state government over its 'atrocities' and called it a 'murder of the democracy'. The statement came against the backdrop of the arrest of BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar by the Karimnagar police on Sunday evening when he was holding a protest at his camp office against the state government's controversial order of GO 317.

Meanwhile, Nadda while speaking to ANI also alleged that Bandi Sanjay Kumar was manhandled by the police on the instructions of the KCR government.

"The arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar is highly condemnable and amounts to murder of democracy. He was peaceful staging a protest following all COVID precautions in his office when the police entered forcibly and manhandled him and other party leaders and workers as well," BJP's Nadda lashed out.

Further hitting out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, JP Nadda remarked that the "KCR government has gone mad" since the BJP's victory in the recent bypolls and further on the support that the party has been receiving in his state. "We will all take legal and democratic recourse against the police action," he added.

Also, several BJP leaders and ministers also came forward and criticised the arrest of Kumar. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan also took to Twitter and condemned the action of Telangana state police and the arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar ahead of his Jagaran Deeksha.

BJP protests against GO 317

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been continuously protesting against the controversial order of GO 317 which specifies certain guidelines on employee transfer. BJP MP Kumar in a protest against the order, organised a 'Jagaran Deeksha' at his camp office on Sunday where several party cadres and leaders dropped in to join the protest.

However, as per the police's statement, the protest was carried out without any official permission, and further, the gathering of so many people was against the guidelines issued by the central and state governments amid the COVID-19 threat.

It was after that when the police began arresting BJP activists who were then taken into preventive custody. The police also detained more than 150 activists including Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Image: ANI, PTI