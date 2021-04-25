JP Nadda Slams Mamata For Doing 'politics Over COVID Vaccination' In This 'tough Time'

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda during a virtual campaign on April 25 said that she was coming up with new topics every day, with the recent one being vaccination, to divert the attention of the voters. Refuting her claims of vaccination shortage in the State, he questioned her as to how the State was coming up with new data related to vaccination if her claims were true.

"I want to ask her if there is a shortage of vaccination, how is your health ministry coming up with new data related to vaccination every day?" he asked. Having posed his question, he asserted that the State was being given the required doses of vaccines and the people were being vaccinated. "She is seeing politics in everything these days and even in this tough time, she is doing politics over vaccination," he added.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda virtually addresses the voters of Burwan constituency in West Bengal.#EiBaarBJPSarkar https://t.co/TkN9SpqLsY — BJP (@BJP4India) April 25, 2021

Touching upon the efforts being put in by PM Modi in bringing the States out of the difficult COVID situation, he further questioned, "We want to know why Didi never comes to PM Modi, is her ego bigger than the State?"

Pointing out that she has not even been attending the meetings, he added, "She makes excuses and never attends the meetings. Is her ego stopping her from addressing the miseries of the people of the State?" Taking the liberty to answer the question, he said, "I think she has understood that after May 2, she will not represent the State but a son of the soil from the BJP will do it, and that's why she has lost interest."

Having said that, he once again reiterated that the people of the State have made up their minds to give a massive farewell to TMC and welcome the BJP in the State. Claiming that the TMC workers were threatening the BJP workers, he added, "I can say with full confidence that the State is moving towards 'poriborton', and no matter how much they threaten our workers, they will not stop and first, bring the party to power and later, bring poriborton here."

West Bengal elections

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, Banerjee has ditched the 'insider-outsider' debate that she clung to for a major part of elections and has resorted to blaming the BJP for the prevailing condition of the State in particular, and the country as a whole. From holding the saffron party responsible for the spread to accusing them of not making proper arrangements to curtail the spread, she has pretty much left no stone unturned to highlight the shortcomings of the BJP to make the people of the State realize how the party was a misfit.

The State is so far done with 6 phases of assembly elections and still has two more phases two go, one of which will take place on April 26 and the other on April 29. The declaration of results will take place on May 2.

(Credits-PTI)