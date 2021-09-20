JP Nadda Slams Opposition's Statements On COVID Vaccination As India Achieves New Record

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda visited the vaccination centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Monday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present. In his brief address, JP Nadda said that everyone across the country has contributed to the anti-coronavirus vaccination program, which has proved to be the fastest and largest campaign in the world.

BJP National President noted, "Everyone has contributed to the vaccination program that has proven to be the fastest & largest drive in the world. A large number of vaccinations have been done within a small span of time. On 17th, we broke record & over 2.5 cr people got vaccinated that day."

BJP President JP Nadda also mentioned that on 17 September, India broke the record by administering over 2.5 crore people. On PM Narendra Modi's birthday, India administered nearly 2.5 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses, reaching a new record. It was the first time that more than two crore vaccinations have been given in a single day. The BJP attempted to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Friday, 17 September, historic by giving a record number of COVID-19 vaccination shots. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Health Minister, stated that this is the fastest rate at which one crore doses have been provided.

JP Nadda asks opposition to 'introspect' their statements

JP Nadda also criticised the opposition parties for their "irresponsible" remarks on the country's COVID-19 immunisation push and said that they need to rethink their statements as India recently achieved the world record with 2.5 crore inoculations carried out in a single day.

BJP National President noted, "On the day, where vaccination was 2.5 crore, the silence of the opposition parties and along with this, the statements of the opposition parties during the last year on vaccination, they must introspect. The opposition must introspect on the irresponsible and laughable statements. I don't want to remind you of those statements."

COVID vaccination in India

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has provided more than 80.85 crore vaccine doses as part of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. The country's active COVID-19 cases are at 0.95%, the lowest since March 2020. In India, the number of active cases is 3,18,181, the lowest in 183 days.

On Monday, the Union Health Ministry revealed that more than 79.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses had been distributed to states and UTs. Furthermore, around 15 lakh doses are being prepared. According to the ministry, around 5.43 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available for distribution to states and UTs. With the availability of new vaccines, the immunisation campaign has been scaled up, as has advanced awareness of vaccine availability to states and UTs for improved planning, and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain. The Centre has been providing free COVID-19 immunizations to states and UTs as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

