Congress In Danger, Not Indian Democracy: JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over UK Speech

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has again slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his 'democracy under brutal attack' remark in the UK and said it is the Grand Old Party that is in danger and not the Indian democracy.

Addressing a rally in the Chitradurga district of poll-bound Karnataka on Friday, the BJP president said, "The actions of Congress and Rahul Gandhi are highly condemnable. Congress only knows to divide people. It’s not democracy that is in danger but your party."

Lambasting the Wayand MP for his UK speech questioning democracy in India, the BJP leader said, "Since all are ignoring Congress in India, Rahul Gandhi went abroad and raised questions about our democracy... Rahul Gandhi is speaking against India abroad. He must remember his grandmother Indira Gandhi brought Emergency."

PM Modi started politics of 'report card': BJP president

JP Nadda accused the Grand Old Party of promoting corruption, commission, criminalisation and dynastic rule in the country and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting the politics of "report card".

"Congress criticised the digitisation of India, claiming it is not possible in India. However, 40 per cent of digital transaction in the world is taking place in India today. Congress promoted politics of corruption, commission, criminalization and dynastic rule. However, PM Modi began the politics of ‘report card' where whatever is said is fulfilled. He formulated a responsible and strong government," the saffron party leader said.

Nadda said that at a time when the whole world was praising India, the Gandhi scion was "insulting" the nation abroad. "Congress’ language has become so bad that they said ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ but people say that ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’. When the whole world is praising India and saying that its economy is growing, Rahul Gandhi is insulting our nation abroad," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the saffron party chief attacked the Wayanad MP for his controversial UK speech by calling the latter a "permanent part of the anti-nationalist toolkit".