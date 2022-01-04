JP Nadda Slams TRS Govt On Telangana BJP Chief's Arrest; 'KCR Has Lost His Mental Balance'

Lashing out at the Telangana government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Tuesday stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has lost his mental balance following TRS' debacle in the Dubbaka and Huzuraba polls. His statement came after BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested by police for violation of COVID-19 guidelines after he planned to hold a 'Jagrana' protest in solidarity with teachers and other government employees against the state government's order of introducing a zonal system in the allocation of jobs.

Addressing a press conference, JP Nadda said, "Today, I came to show my solidarity with the fight which BJP Telangana is fighting for the people and employees of Telangana state. I went to the Mahatama Gandhi statue to pay my respects following COVID protocols. Telangana govt is the most undemocratic government. What has happened in the last two days is a murder of democracy. It is a form of autocracy here."

'KCR has lost his mental balance'

He also claimed that Sanjay Bandi was manhandled by police and then arrested. Calling it a live example of KCR's undemocratic rule in Telangana, the BJP chief said, "It is my charge that KCR has lost his sense of proportion and mental balance. This happened after Dubbaka and Huzurabad polls. This state is proving to be one of the most corrupt states".

JP Nadda said that the incidents from the past two days is a 'Dharam Yudh' for the BJP and the party will take all legal recourse and fight in democratic ways till the end. He said that the saffron party will not overstep the laws and continue the fight. "BJP will continue to protest against the arrest of Bandi Sanjay as it was undemocratic," he said.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad police denied permission to JP Nadda-led Telanaga BJP's candlelight rally protesting the arrest of Sanjay Bandi on Sunday citing COVID-related restrictions on public meetings and rallies.

However, the 61-year-old went to the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Secunderabad and paid his tributes. "The situation of the government is exposed. The administration was bent upon stopping me. They had no answer when I told them that I will follow the COVID norm," Nadda said, adding that COVID-19 is being weaponised in Telangana.

Kumar, who planned to stage a demonstration in solidarity with the demands of teachers, was taken into custody by police in Karimnagar on Sunday. On Monday, the Karimnagar police sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

(Image: ANI/Twitter-@JPNadda)