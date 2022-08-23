JP Nadda Slams TRS Govt Over Bandi Sanjay's Arrest; 'KCR Worried Seeing Support For BJP'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday slammed the K Chandrashekar Rao government in Telangana over the arrest of the saffron party's state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the Jangaon district and said that CM KCR is worried seeing the massive support for the BJP.

Taking to his Twitter, the BJP national president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and said, "KCR is worried seeing the massive support that BJP is receiving from all corners of the state against his corrupt and family-centric regime." Adding further, he said, "We will fight democratically and ensure that in the coming elections TRS & KCR will be wiped out."

I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of our @bjp4Telangana State President @bandisanjay_bjp by TRS Gov. KCR is worried seeing the massive support that BJP is receiving from all corners of the state against his corrupt & family centric regime . — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 23, 2022

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay arrested

On Tuesday, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is also a member of the Lok Sabha, was detained by the police in the Jangaon district, escalating the conflict between the BJP and the TRS. Visuals revealed that there were several BJP members present at the scene when Kumar was carried into the police car. He was protesting against the arrest of BJP workers who were holding a protest outside the home of Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha on Monday. The BJP workers were demanding answers from her over allegations of her involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

Earlier in the day, taking to his Twitter, Bandi Sanjay slammed the registration of an attempt to murder case against BJP workers and said, "There is clear evidence that TRS goons have attacked BJP workers. Democracy allows to protest, but case of attempt to murder against BJP leaders was done based on instruction of Chief Minister's office. Keeping seriously injured leaders and activists in the police station without even providing treatment to the police is the worst".

Speaking to Republic, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri said, "Instead of giving clarification to the people, they are using police force on BJP workers which is absolutely not acceptable. Such attacks on myself, Bandi Sanjay and other BJP workers have been very common of late in Telangana because TRS is losing ground. KCR is a frustrated man today."

It is pertinent to mention that rifts between BJP and TRS have increased after the saffron party claimed that it has been gaining support from the people of the state and soon they will throw the KCR government out in the next election.